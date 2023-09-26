Construction Authority Explains Why Mirema Building Collapsed

A ten-storey building in Mirema, Roysambu Constituency collapsed due to “poor structural concrete”, the National Construction Authority (NCA) has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, NCA Executive Director Maurice Aketch said the building damaged an adjacent building, a parked vehicle and infrastructure belonging to Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

Aketch, however, confirmed that the Sunday night incident did not lead to any fatalities.

The property, he said, was supposed to be a 12-storey building.

“The project was registered with the National Construction Authority under registration number 53127915710189, and was intended to be a 12-storey residential building,” he said.

“This was after submission of the Nairobi City County approval and Environment Impact Assessment Licence from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

“A detailed investigation will be conducted in the coming days to determine the actual cause of failure for this development.”

The authority says it is looking into the incident and those found culpable will face the law.

“Any person who will be found to have acted in contravention of the law and or/defied any lawful directions issued by a competent Authority will be subjected to the full force of the law,” he said.

