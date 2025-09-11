Construction worker killed by falling block at site in Kilifi

A 25-year-old construction worker died after he was hit by a falling block at a site in Ndonya area, Kilifi County.

Police stated that Mangi Karisa was among the construction workers at the site on September 9, 2025, when the incident occurred.

A stone fell from an upper floor and hit him fatally on the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene as part of an ongoing probe into the death as the body was moved to the mortuary for autopsy.

Such deaths have been happening at construction sites amid efforts to address the trend. Officials from the counties, police and National Construction Authority are handling the cases.

And police are investigating an incident where a boda boda rider was stabbed and killed in Marsabit Town.

The incident happened during an attempt to rob him of his motorcycle. The assailants escaped after a member of the National Police Reserve responded to the scene.

The body of the rider was found lying in a bush with stab wounds in the neck and back after the September 10, 2025 incident.

Police said they are pursuing the killers. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

Cases where riders are targeted for their motorcycles have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

Police usually advise the victims to cooperate with their attackers.

Meanwhile, police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials in Dagahaley, Garissa County are looking for poachers who killed a giraffe.

The animal was found dead in the Welhar area long after it had been killed. The poachers escaped the scene as officials approached it.

Police said a panga, five knives and the carcass were found at the scene after the September 10, 2025 incident.

Poaching menace has been rampant in the area amid operations to contain the same.