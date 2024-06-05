Convict Rearrested a Day After Escaping from Custody in Molo

A man convicted of defilement and serving a life sentence at the Nakuru GK prison is back to his dreaded home just a day after a daring escape, thanks to Molo town dwellers who gave him away like an offering.

According to police, it remains unclear how Stanley Cheruiyot got his arm dislocated so bad to require an urgent operation at the Nakuru Level Five hospital.

After the escape, prison wardens who are probing the matter aren’t overlooking the possibility him having arm-twisted himself to obtain a ticket out of the high walls of the facility.

While being processed for the operation Monday morning, the malefactor managed to master the cuffs tied to his hospital bed, vanishing into thin air to the bewilderment of his keepers.

But Cheruiyot’s taste of liberty was short-lived as he was arrested later in the evening at Keepleft area of Molo in Nakuru County, after members of the public sighted a man who by no means looked like a police officer with a pair of handcuffs tucked at the waist, 3 o’clock position.

On getting the information, officers from Molo Sub-County swiftly arrested the suspect, and from him recovered the cuffs, an Itel phone, a pair of inmates’ uniform and the County hospital records from his backpack.

He has since been surrendered back to the prison pending arraignment for the charge of escaping from lawful custody.

Police say authorities are investigating the escape.