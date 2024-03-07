Cooper Manning Net Worth

Cooper Manning, renowned for his ties to football royalty as the older brother of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, boasts a net worth of $13 million. While his familial connections have undoubtedly shaped his public image, Manning has carved out a successful career as an energy trader and media personality, leaving a lasting impact on both the business and entertainment worlds.

Early Life

Born on March 6, 1974, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Cooper Manning was immersed in a family deeply rooted in football tradition. With his father, Archie Manning, a former NFL quarterback, and his brothers Peyton and Eli destined for gridiron greatness, Cooper initially followed suit, joining his high school football team as a wide receiver. However, his dreams of a professional football career were dashed when he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, forcing him to pivot away from the sport and pursue alternative career paths.

Cooper Manning Business

Undeterred by the end of his football aspirations, Cooper Manning found success in the world of business, leveraging his expertise as an energy trader. As a partner at Scotia Howard Weil and later as a Principal and Managing Director of Investor Relations at AJ Capital Partners, Manning played a pivotal role in shaping the direction of prominent firms in the energy and real estate sectors. His contributions to the industry underscore his acumen and strategic vision, earning him respect and recognition among his peers.

Media Persona

In addition to his achievements in business, Cooper Manning has made waves in the realm of media, captivating audiences with his charm and wit.

From hosting segments on “The Dan Patrick Show” to joining Fox Sports’ broadcast team for “NFL Kickoff,” Manning has showcased his versatility as a media personality, engaging viewers with his unique perspective and insider knowledge of the game. His role as the host of “The Manning Hour” further solidified his presence in the sports entertainment landscape, cementing his status as a household name.

Cooper Manning Family

While Cooper Manning’s familial ties to football royalty have undoubtedly shaped his journey, his success transcends his famous brothers, exemplifying his resilience and determination to forge his own path. As his son Arch emerges as a promising quarterback, Cooper’s legacy continues to evolve, embodying the values of perseverance and passion instilled by his family.

Cooper Manning Net Worth

