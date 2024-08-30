Cop Arrested After Shooting, Injuring Tuktuk Driver for Failing to Drop Him Outside Kakamega Station 

A police officer was arrested after he shot and seriously wounded a tuktuk driver in a confrontation outside Kakamega police station.

This was after the driver allegedly declined to drop him outside the station as he had demanded.

And acting out of rage, the constable of police shot and injured Derick Chibini, 28 in the left shoulder and another one penetrating on the right collarbone and exiting on the left collarbone.

It was established the constable of police had initially on August 28 been issued with the Ceska pistol containing 15 bullets for duties at the local courts.

He however returned the weapon with 13 bullets which prompted the officer in charge of the armory to question where the other two had disappeared to.

It was also established the constable of police was illegally issued with a pistol instead of a rifle.

This prompted an investigation.

It was discovered the officer had discharged two rounds of ammunition during a scuffle between him and the tuktuk crew along Kakamega-Kisumu road after it was alleged that the driver declined to stop to allow the officer to alight at the Kakamega police station gate.

When asked, the officer claimed the tuktuk crew had the intention of kidnapping him, hence the shooting.

But the victim was traced to Mukumu Dispensary where he narrated what transpired prompting the arrest.

He said the officer wanted him to drop him outside the station yet it is illegal for the drivers to do so.

The said officer was arrested and placed in cells for attempting murder.

Also action will be taken to the incharge armoury for issuing a pistol to a member of other ranks contrary to the rules, police said.

The injured victim is in stable condition, police said.

Cases of misuse of weapons by police have been rampant amid calls on authorities to be strict on the handling of the same.