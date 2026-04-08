Cop arrested over armed robbery and shooting in Embakasi

A police officer was arrested in connection with a violent robbery incident in Nairobi’s Embakasi area that left a man nursing gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident occurred in the early hours of April 6, 2026, in the Wimasi area within Pipeline Estate.

The victim reported that he was heading home at around 12:30 a.m. when he was accosted by three men known to him. The suspects allegedly blocked his path and attempted to snatch his mobile phone.

When he resisted, one of the attackers reportedly drew a firearm and shot him in the right shoulder, inflicting two gunshot wounds.

The assailants then made away with his mobile phone, a Tecno Spark Slim as the victim was rushed to hospital, where he received treatment and was later discharged in fair condition.

Following the incident, police launched an intelligence-led operation.

Acting on information provided by the victim and members of the public, the officers arrested a constable of police who is a serving police officer attached to Reuben Police Station under the Nairobi Region Headquarters.

Authorities have taken the suspect into custody as investigations continue.

Police termed the incident as isolated and vowed justice.

Such incidents where police are involved in crime have been reported amid efforts to solve them through courts and internally. Police insist they have mechanisms of addressing such incidents.

Meanwhile, a bodaboda operator was robbed of his motorcycle at gunpoint in a dramatic early morning incident at Tassia in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1:00 a.m. on April 7, 2026, at Gota Stage within the Riverbank area.

The victim, reported that he was at the stage when he was confronted by a man he knows by the alias “Captain,” who demanded that he surrender his motorcycle, a black TVS 125cc.

When Wambura hesitated, the suspect allegedly drew what appeared to be a pistol and threatened to shoot him before forcefully taking the motorcycle.

In a strange twist, the suspect left behind another motorcycle and fled toward the Greenspan Mall area.

The victim, together with fellow riders, reported the matter to police and handed over the abandoned motorcycle at Tassia Police Post.

However, the suspect later returned to the scene without the stolen bike and demanded the return of the motorcycle he had left behind.

Upon being informed that it had already been taken to the police station, the suspect reportedly fired a shot into the air before fleeing again.

During his escape, he commandeered another motorcycle belonging to a rider identified only as “Night.”

Police responded to the scene and recovered one spent cartridge and one live round of unknown calibre.

The abandoned motorcycle remains in police custody, while efforts to trace the suspect and recover the stolen motorcycles are ongoing, police said.