Cop Collapses and Dies at a Nairobi Bus Stop

A police officer collapsed and died as he waited to board a bus in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Joshua Apella Odwar attached to Ruai Police Station was waiting to board a bus at the Easy Coach bus booking office when he collapsed and died.

The incident happened on January 12 at about 3 pm, police said.

It was established that the deceased was traveling to Kisumu after being discharged from Reale Hospital in Utawala the previous where he had been admitted having been involved in hit and ran accident.

It was later discovered that he had been referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) according to hospital documents.

The body had visible injuries on the left leg and was moved to Chiromo Morgue awaiting autopsy. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating the murder of a 42-year-old man whose burnt body was found in a village in Busia County.

Police said Peter Okumu had gone missing on January 9 before his body was discovered four days later. The body was partially burnt at his farm when it was discovered by the family

Police said the decomposing body had injuries on the head and the right hand mutilated at the wrist.

His genitals were also cut off and the mutilated parts were not found at the scene. The motive of the murder is yet to be known, police said as they moved the body to Busia County referral hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.