Cop dies by suicide at his home in Machakos

A police officer was found dead in his house after he has swallowed poisonous chemical in suicide mission in Mitatini, Mavoko, Machakos County.

Constable Francis Mutua was attached to KBC police station in Matungulu, Machakos County, police said.

He was at his home on Sunday morning when he woke up at dawn after complaining about money, his wife told police.

He then went to the kitchen and picked up a cup that he went with to his bedroom where he emptied a pesticide to it and swallowed the chemical.

Police said his wife raised an alarm who responded and tried to save him through First Aid in vain.

He succumbed at the scene before the body was moved to the mortuary following the August 31 incident.

This is the latest such suicide incident to happen and affect the police at large amid efforts to address the menace.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services, and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit, among other things, evaluates, designs and leads an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are also attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.