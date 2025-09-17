Cop disarmed, detained after shooting driver in mistaken identity incident in Kajiado

A police officer was arrested after he had shot and killed a driver in a case of mistaken identity in Kathasyo, Masimba, Kajiado County.

The police officer explained he mistook the driver and his car occupants for thieves targeting fibre cables running through the area.

The driver, along with four others, said they were headed to Muoni River on September 15 to fetch water when their van developed mechanical issues.

The driver and others on board stopped to attend to the issues when another Probox with full lights approached from the opposite direction and stopped.

A police officer who was in full uniform came out of car while asking the occupants what they were doing there. Before they could explain, he opened fire hitting the driver identified as Samuel Mutua Mulwa.

He was rushed to Makindu Sub County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body had gunshot injuries, with the bullet head suspected to have lodged inside the stomach. The car was found with a gunshot at the driver’s door and empty plastic jerricans.

The body was moved to Makindu Sub-County Hospital mortuary, awaiting post-mortem.

The officer was armed with Agalile Ace 521 with 25 rounds of ammunitions and alleged he was issued the rifle for patrol duties along the Optic fibre cable lane.

He was disarmed of the rifle with 17 rounds of 7.62x51mm, where 8 rounds were suspected to have been spent. Police said they are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, police in Lodwar, Turkana County are investigating an incident where a woman was abducted after gunmen shot to the air in an attack.

The woman’s husband managed to escape the scene on September 15, 2025.

The motive of the abduction is yet to be established, police said. The gunmen escaped with the woman aboard a motorcycle, police said.

A spent cartridge suspected to be of an AK-47 rifle was recovered at the scene, together with a smartphone believed to have been left behind by suspects.