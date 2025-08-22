Cop fatally shoots colleague in rage at place of work in Vihiga

A police officer was shot and killed by his colleague following an argument at their place in Luanda, Vihiga County.

He also stole and escaped with a rifle belonging to the deceased colleague after the shooting incident at Esirabe Primary School, police said.

The assailant cop shot constable Nicholas Samoei at close range in the Friday August 22 morning incident killing him.

Police said constable Samoei was shot at close range once and in the head.

But 26 spent cartridges were found outside where the body lay and police are investigating to know the motive behind the shooting.

Samoei’s body was found in a room next to a store with several bags of government fertilizer that he and the assailant were guarding, police said.

It is not clear what transpired to lead to the shooting.

The deceased’s CZ rifle was missing and it is suspected it was stolen by the assailant, police said.

Police said the two had been assigned to guard the store at the school which had bags of subsidized fertilizer.

Police said they recovered 20 spent cartridges of 9mm from outside the room where the body of Samoei lay.

The officers also recovered six spent cartridges of 7.62 special and one live of the same caliber outside the school compound.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

The hunt on the suspected assailant cop is ongoing, police said.

The incident comes weeks after another cop killed two women in an attack in Kanyonyoo market, Kitui County.

Police said the officer was yet to be found on following the August 4 double murder and efforts to trace him were ongoing.

This was after he dropped his AK47 rifle with 26 bullets in a thicket and escaped on foot from the small town.

The latest incident could be linked to growing trauma among many police officers in the country.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services, and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit, among other things, evaluates, designs and leads an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.