    Cop Fatally Shoots Wife, Leaves Body in House and Goes to Work in Eldoret

    FILE IMAGE OF CRIME SCENE

    A police officer was Tuesday night arrested after the body of his wife was found in his house with gunshot wounds in Eldoret town.

    Police said the incident happened on Tuesday, November 28 evening within the Railways police line. Gunshots were heard from the officer’s house and when police went to check they found the body of his wife lying in a pool of blood.

    She was identified as Mercy Chebet and she had been shot twice in the chest. By then, the husband had gone back to the report office at the station and continued to work.

    He had been issued with a scorpion rifle with 30 bullets for escort of trains in the area.

    He was disarmed and arrested over the murder, police said. Police said he had spent three bullets in the shooting.
    Police handling the murder said the couple had been having domestic quarrels, which is believed to have led to the incident.

    This is the latest such incident to happen in the area. A policewoman shot and killed her husband in the same area in October following a domestic quarrel. She is facing murder charges.

    The incidents are linked to trauma-related attacks by police officers which are on the rise. Many say this is linked to their stress.

    Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

