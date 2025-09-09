Cop fatally stabbed in Embakasi land dispute

A police officer attached to the General Service Unit was stabbed and killed in an altercation with a man known to him over a land dispute in Embakasi area, Nairobi.

Police said the incident happened in the Mradi area at about 9 pm as the officer, identified as Constable Nelson Momanyi argued with an assailant over the sale of a piece of land.

Momanyi, who was attached to the General Service Unit in Embakasi B Campus, was stabbed in the chest and rushed to a local hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

Witnesses told police the deceased officer and the assailant had argued over the piece of land that he (GSU officer) was buying in the area when the incident happened.

The assailant escaped the scene as police visited there. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations. Police said they are investigating murder in the saga.

Murder cases linked to land disputes have been on the rise amid efforts to solve them, police say.

Elsehwhere in Siaya’s Usenge area, one Collins Okumu, 62, died after being hacked by a panga. The assailant later surrendered to the local police saying he feared being lynched.

The body of the man was preserved at a local mortuary pending an autopsy. Police said the assailant was detained pending arraignment for murder.

In Kombani, Matuga, Kwale County, one Ali Mbaruk, 50 was beaten to death on claims of stealing maize from a farm. Police said they are looking for three suspects behind the incident and they will face murder charges.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

In Marereni, Kilifi County, one suspect surrendered to the police over a murder incident in the area.

He had gone to seek refuge at his uncle’s home who convinced him to surrender to authorities.