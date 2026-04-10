Cop found dead in his house in Turkana 

A junior police officer was found dead in his house in Lokamarinyang police post, Kibish, Turkana County.

Constable Harrison Rhobi was supposed to be at work on April 9 when he was found unresponsive in his house. He lived alone.

His colleagues said he had overslept, which forced them to go and check on him.

It was then that they found his body on bed unresponsive. The body was moved to a local mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

Such incidents have been reported in some places and linked to stress and trauma related to the police work.

Authorities say there are efforts being made to improve the working conditions of the police in general.

And a motorist was arrested after he attacked and injured a traffic police officer in a road rage incident in Ngong Township.

The officer sustained soft tissue injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment in the April 9 incident.

The suspect was detained pending arraignment for assault.

In Wanguru, Mwea, Kirinyaga County, a 12-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a school pool.

The boy was among those undergoing swimming sessions when he drowned on April 9 evening, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died while being attended to. The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

And police are investigating the recovery of a pair of hand cuff outside a slaughterhouse in Kabete, Kiambu County.

The discovery was made at the Ndumbuini slaughter house. Police said the handcuff belongs to the Kenya Police.

Elsewhere in Rubiru, Muranga County, a man drowned in Matunda stream.

Police said the body of James Warui Kariuki, 75 who had been suffering from a stroke was found in the water.

The deceased is said to have been walking along the stream when he slid and drowned therein.

The body without any visible injuries was moved to the mortuary for autopsy.