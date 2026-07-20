Cop hospitalised after security dog attack at KICC

A police officer was admitted to hospital after he was attacked and bitten by a security dog while on duty at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The incident occurred at about 10.30 p.m. on Sunday at Exit A of the KICC along City Hall Way. There was an event highlighting the FIFA World Cup then. Hundreds of fans attended the event.

According to police, the officer was attacked by a security dog belonging to Crime Shield Ltd, sustaining bite injuries to his right leg.

He was rushed to Nairobi West Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition and is receiving treatment.

Police have documented the incident, and further action is expected as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dog attack continue.

And a 34-year-old man was shot and injured during a police operation in Ugenya Sub-County, Siaya County, after mistaking a multi-agency security team for an armed gang.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday at Uyundo Village.

The victim was riding home when he encountered about 25 armed men carrying rifles. Believing they were criminals, he abandoned his motorcycle, fled into a nearby bush and alerted Aboke Police Post by telephone.

Officers who responded to the report found the armed group at the scene, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

During the operation, the victim emerged from the bush and sustained a gunshot injury to the sole of his right foot.

Reinforcement officers from Ukwala Police Station, established that the armed men were in fact a multi-agency team from the National Police Service headquarters in Nairobi who were conducting an operation in the area.

Investigations established that one officer fired two blank rounds from a G3 rifle, while another officer discharged one blank round and six live rounds during the incident.

Police recovered two spent G3 cartridges at the scene.

The injured man was taken to Matibabu Hospital for first aid before being referred to Siaya County Referral Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

No police officers were injured during the incident. Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the shooting.