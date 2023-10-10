Cop Injured in Confrontation with Thug in Kasarani Dies in Hospital 

One of the four police officers who were shot and injured in a confrontation with a wanted suspect succumbed to injuries in hospital in Nairobi.

Police said constable Andrew Nyakundi who had been shot in the thigh died out of the complications on Monday night.

This is after the bullet also raptured his nerves, officials said.

Three of his colleagues are still at the Nairobi West Hospital after suffering bullet injuries in the abdomen and legs.

The family of the slain officer was Tuesday struggling to move his body over payments. This is after the hospital said they would not take the insurance cover being offered by police.

It has also emerged the Ceska pistol that was recovered from the suspect who was killed in the Kasarani shooting belongs to police.

Police authorities say the weapon had been stolen from one policeman in Gem, Siaya County on May 27, 2023.

It was then loaded with 15 bullets but when it was recovered on Sunday night it had two ammunitions.

According to police, the Ceska serial number F9665 had been stolen from a police officer attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit in Gem who had been assigned to guard the local National Cereals and Produce Board in Yala Town.

The officer was then arrested after he reported his gun was missing from under his sofa set where he had placed it.

A search was conducted for the weapon in vain.

Come October 8, the suspect identified as Duncan Ochieng Ndinya, 23 was killed in a hail of bullets and found with the weapon.

He also shot and injured four police officers in the abdomen and legs before he was felled. One of the officers succumbed to injuries two days later.

Director of Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin said the weapon had been linked to crimes in Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado and Siaya Counties since July 31, 2023.

During the confrontation at the suspect’s house his girlfriend and three children aged 11, 13 and six were saved.

Amin, visited in hospital the detectives who were injured while pursuing the robbery suspects.

He explained the slain suspect was among suspects who escaped a shooting incident on September 14 where his three accomplices were killed and an AK-47 rifle recovered in a dramatic police chase spanning two counties, Migori and Kisii.

The suspect who was killed on Sunday in Kasarani and an accomplice escaped the scene.

During the drama in Kisii, the gang had boarded a TVS motorcycle believed to be their transport means to targeted spots and to get away, oblivious of the ultimate justice that heeled close by.

Detectives who had been trailing them for over 60 kilometers caught up with them and ordered them to stop in Kisii’s Corner Mbaya area.

During the incident, an AK47, a magazine with 21 bullets, a Rambo dagger, a machete, and a TVS were recovered.

