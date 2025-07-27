Cop loses two teeth in clash with drug peddlers at a den in Vihiga

A police officer lost two teeth after being hit by flying stones in a clash with drug mules at a den in Luanda Town, Vihiga County.

Another cop was hit and injured in the head and back by the flying stones in the Saturday July 26 drama.

They were treated and discharged from a local hospital.

The officers were in a group of five others when they raided a well-known drugs den in the area.

The mules operating in the area raised an alarm alerting locals, some of whom joined in throwing stones and objects at the team while opposing the operation.

This prompted the officers to fire to the air to scare the group amid tension.

Police said five suspects were arrested in the chaos, and 600 grams of marijuana and 176 rolls of the same drug were recovered from the den.

Police linked the den to a rising rate of crime in the area and vowed to continue with the operation to address the menace.

Cases of drug trafficking and consumption have been on the rise in the area.

This has also seen a spike in general crime, police say.

Meanwhile, a police officer was stoned and seriously wounded in an altercation with a bodaboda rider in Othoro, Homa Bay County.

The policeman who is attached to the Ramula Police Post had taken a ride from Kadongo to Ramula when he differed with the ride on the amount to be paid for the service in the Saturday July 26 incident.

The rider picked up a stone and hit him in the face, flooring him, witnesses said.

The officer lost a tooth in the drama. He also had a deep cut in the head due to the stoning, police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

Police said the rider was arrested for investigation.