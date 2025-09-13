Cop shoots self dead in suicide mission in Trans Nzoia 

A police officer was found dead in his house after he shot himself in the head using his weapon in Kiungani, Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County.

Constable Daniel Okoth was alone in his house when the incident happened on Saturday September 12, 2025 night.

He used an AK47 rifle issued to him to blow up his head. His body was found lying on the floor and in a pool of blood after the incident.

His weapon lay next to the body and had 29 bullets.

Police said the deceased’s neighbors heard a gunshot and rushed to the house where they found it partially open where they found the body of constable Okoth.

He had been assigned night duties and issued with the rifle at about 7 pm.

He then walked back to his house where he died by suicide after blowing up his head. Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the incident.

He had placed his gun below the chin before pulling the trigger.

His body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and investigations.

This is the latest incident to happen in the service amid a surge of the trend. Last Sunday, a cop swallowed poisonous chemical in suicide mission in Mitatini, Mavoko, Machakos County.

Constable Francis Mutua was attached to KBC police station in Matungulu, Machakos County, police said.

He was at his home when he woke up at dawn after complaining about money, his wife told police.

He then went to the kitchen and picked up a cup that he went with to his bedroom where he emptied a pesticide to it and swallowed the chemical.

Police said his wife raised an alarm who responded and tried to save him through First Aid in vain.

He succumbed at the scene before the body was moved to the mortuary following the August 31 incident.

This is the latest such suicide incident to happen and affect the police at large amid efforts to address the menace.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit, among other things, evaluates, designs and leads an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are also attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.