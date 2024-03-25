Cop, Two Students Drown in Separate Incidents in Siaya and Nakuru

A police officer drowned as he and his colleagues were on a swimming expedition at a swimming pool in Siaya County.

The victim is among three who drowned separately on Sunday March 24, police said.

The incident involving a police officer happened at Golf Resort on Sunday evening, police said.

Constable Austin Ouma Osama of Ratado police station in Ugenya had accompanied three of his colleagues to the resort pool for the expedition when the incident happened.

Witnesses said he dived into the deep end of the pool and failed to float more than a minute later.

This raised an alarm among his colleagues who were present in the pool.

An attendant dived to the side and brought him up but it was too late.

He was rushed to Siaya Referral Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was moved to the local county mortuary pending autopsy.

Police visited the scene as part of the probe into the incident.

Elsewhere in Mauche, Nakuru County, two students aged 18 and 17 drowned in a dam as they tried to swim there.

Police said the bodies of the Form Four students were found in Teret dam.

They were students from Teret High School and were swimming in the said dam when they both drowned.

Police said a group of women fetching water from the said dam notified members of the public of the bodies floating there.

Local divers were mobilized and they managed to retrieve the two bodies, police said.

The bodies were moved to Egerton University mortuary for preservation and autopsy.