Count Nikolai Siblings: Getting to Know Count Felix of Monpezat

Count Nikolai of Monpezat, born Prince Nikolai of Denmark on 28 August 1999 in Copenhagen, is a member of the Danish royal family.

He is the eldest son of Prince Joachim of Denmark and his first wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

As the eldest grandchild of Queen Margrethe II and the late Prince Henrik, and the eldest nephew of King Frederik X, he currently stands sixth in the line of succession to the Danish throne.

In 2023, following a decision by Queen Margrethe II to streamline the royal family, he and his siblings lost the style of prince or princess and the title of Prince or Princess of Denmark, retaining instead the hereditary title of Count or Countess of Monpezat.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Count Nikolai has one full younger brother, Count Felix of Monpezat, born in 2002, with whom he shares parents Prince Joachim and Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

From his father’s second marriage to Princess Marie, he has two younger half-siblings: Count Henrik of Monpezat, born in 2009, and Countess Athena of Monpezat, born in 2012.

The four siblings maintain close family ties and have appeared together at public and private royal occasions.

Career

Nikolai attended Krebs’ Skole in Copenhagen and later graduated from the prestigious Herlufsholm School in 2018.

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He briefly began officer training in the Danish Army but left after a short period, deciding a military path was not for him.

He then enrolled at Copenhagen Business School, where he studied Business Administration and Service Management, spending a semester at the University of Technology Sydney in Australia, and graduated with a Master of Science degree in 2024.

Parallel to his studies he launched a successful modelling career, signing with Scoop Models in 2018 and making his runway debut for Burberry at London Fashion Week that same year.

He has since walked for major houses including Dior and appeared in international campaigns and magazine covers.

In 2023 he signed with Elite Model World in Paris and Sight Management Studio in Barcelona.

After graduation he began working as a consultant, including a role with Dansk Industri (Confederation of Danish Industry) in the property sector.

He has also begun acting, appearing in the 2026 film adaptation of Doktor Glas.

Accolades

As a member of the Danish royal family, Count Nikolai has received several commemorative medals, including Queen Ingrid’s Commemorative Medal, Prince Henrik’s 75th Birthday Commemorative Medal, and Queen Margrethe II’s 70th Birthday Commemorative Medal.

In May 2025 King Frederik X awarded him the Grand Cross of the Order of the Dannebrog, one of Denmark’s highest honours, in a private ceremony marking the King’s birthday.