Leszek Miller Siblings: Getting to Know Sławomir Miller

Leszek Cezary Miller is a Polish politician born on 3 July 1946 in Żyrardów. He comes from a poor working-class family.

His father, Florian Miller, was a tailor of Jewish ancestry who left the family when Leszek was six months old and played no further role in his life.

His mother, Anna Dutkiewicz, was a seamstress who raised him alone with the help of his grandmother under difficult material conditions.

Miller was brought up in the Catholic faith and served for a time as an altar boy, though he later described himself as an atheist.

He began working at a young age in the local textile industry while completing vocational and technical education.

Miller rose from factory worker and communist-party activist to become Prime Minister of Poland from 2001 to 2004, the period during which Poland completed its accession to the European Union.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Leszek has a half-brother named Sławomir, born from his father’s later relationship, but the two did not share a childhood household and the half-brother has not played a visible public role.

Miller has often spoken of the central role played by his mother and grandmother in his upbringing and of the absence of a father figure.

Career

Miller started as a textile worker in Żyrardów and became active in the Socialist Youth Union before joining the Polish United Workers’ Party in 1969.

Also Read: Fredrik Reinfeldt Siblings: Getting to Know Magnus and Henrik Reinfeldt

He advanced through the party apparatus, serving as First Secretary of the provincial committee in Skierniewice and later as a member of the Central Committee and Politburo.

After the dissolution of the communist party he co-founded Social Democracy of the Republic of Poland and later became a leading figure in the Democratic Left Alliance (SLD).

He was elected to the Sejm in successive terms from 1991 onward and held ministerial posts including Minister of Labour and Social Policy, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, and Minister of the Interior and Administration.

In 2001, following the SLD’s electoral victory, he was appointed Prime Minister.

His government completed the accession negotiations with the European Union; Poland signed the Accession Treaty in 2003 and joined the EU on 1 May 2004.

Miller resigned shortly afterward amid political difficulties and a helicopter accident in which he was injured.

He later returned as SLD leader (2011–2016) and served as a Member of the European Parliament from 2019 to 2024.

Accolades

Miller has received several Polish and foreign decorations.

These include the Gold Cross of Merit (1979), the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta (1984), and the Order of the Smile (1996).

Internationally he was awarded the Order of the Cross of Terra Mariana (First Class) by Estonia in 2002 and was made an Honorary Companion of Honour of the National Order of Merit by Malta in the same year.

He has also been recognised in media polls, including being named Man of the Year by the weekly Wprost.