A 24-year-old man died after reportedly sustaining a deep neck injury when he accidentally fell on a sharp iron sheet while installing Wi-Fi cables in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Nairobi.

The incident was reported on Friday evening, November 21, at Area Thousand within Mukuru Kwa Njenga.

Police officers from Villa Police Station who responded to the scene found the man lying on his back with a deep cut around his neck.

He was later identified by family members as Mark Nyamoi, a resident of the area.

Preliminary information from members of the public indicated that Nyamoi was installing Wi-Fi cables when he allegedly slipped and fell onto a sharp iron sheet, sustaining an injury that led to his death.

Crime Scene Investigation officers from Embakasi processed the scene before the body was moved to City Funeral Home, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Authorities are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident through further investigations and the autopsy.

And a 45-year-old man was found dead inside his house in Munyu Village, Naivasha, days after he allegedly sustained injuries in an assault in Limuru.

The deceased, identified as Joseph Waweru Muiruri, was discovered on Saturday, November 21, after his father returned to the residence and failed to get a response when he knocked on the door.

According to police, the father had visited his son on November 17 and found him appearing beaten, with medication reportedly obtained from Rukuma Hospital, where he had sought treatment following an alleged assault by a person known to him in the Limuru area.

The father reportedly left his son at the house before travelling to Gilgil Township and later returning to his home in Limuru.

When he returned on Saturday and knocked on the door, he received no response. He reportedly noticed that the door was locked from inside, prompting him to seek police assistance.

Police officers from Naivasha, accompanied by Crime Scene Investigation personnel from the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Office, visited the scene and found Muiruri’s lifeless body.

Officers noted visible injuries around his mouth and hands.

Preliminary information indicated that the deceased had allegedly been assaulted in Limuru but had not reported the incident to police for further action.

The scene was processed and documented by CSI officers before the body was moved to the Naivasha Sub-County Referral Hospital mortuary, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and the alleged assault preceding it.