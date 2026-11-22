At least three people have been killed and 36 are still missing after a fire at a confectionary factory in western Java on Saturday.

Firefighters were still tackling some flames on Sunday, while rescuers searched for the missing in parts of the damaged building where workers were believed to be trapped.

Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency said on Sunday 15 survivors had been located, and four others taken to hospital and a local clinic with undisclosed injuries.

The factory is in Serang district, Banten province, about 50km (31km) west of Jakarta. Authorities have not yet determined the fire’s cause.

Banten Governor, Andra Soni, told media about 60 people were believed to be inside the factory when it caught fire on Saturday evening.

Photos and footage of the scene showed the large factory taken over by flames during the night, firefighters battling the flames, and first responders retrieving at least one body from the wreckage on Sunday morning.

“All members of the joint SAR team are making every effort to locate the missing victims while prioritising the safety of personnel on the ground,” the rescue agency said.

Relatives of the missing workers had gathered outside the factory waiting for updates, according to local broadcasts cited by AFP.

Firefighters had been called to the building at 16:30 local time (09:30 GMT) on Saturday – but it was already engulfed in flames, broadcaster Kompas TV reported, citing fire official Tubugas Machfudz.

“When we arrived (on location)… a large area was already on fire. So we could not determine whether the company’s protection system was functioning properly or not,” he said.

The factory is owned by PT Fonusa Agung Mulia, according to search and rescue authorities.

On LinkedIn the company describes itself as a subsidiary of UNIFAM, one of Indonesia’s largest food and beverage companies.

By BBC News