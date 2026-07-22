County govt approves Phase I of Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System

Nairobi took a major step towards transforming its public transport system after the County Executive Committee (CEC) approved the implementation framework for Phase I of the Nairobi Metropolitan Mass Rapid Transit System (NMRTS).

The approval, made during the 90th County Executive Committee meeting, clears the way for the first phase of the ambitious mass transit project, which has been developed in close technical collaboration with the Executive Office of the President. Phase I will focus on two key mobility corridors, an underground rail core through the Central Business District (CBD) and the Eastlands Line, targeting some of Nairobi’s busiest commuter routes.

Governor Johnson Sakaja who chaired the meeting described the decision as a turning point in the city’s efforts to tackle chronic traffic congestion and modernise public transport.

“For far too long, the people of Nairobi, particularly our hardworking commuters from Eastlands and across the metropolitan area, have lost precious hours in traffic jams that slow down our economic growth,” he said.

“Today, we are moving from planning to implementation. The approval of Phase I of the NMRTS is our commitment to delivering a modern, fast, safe and dignified public transport system. By integrating an underground CBD core with high-capacity links to Eastlands, we will unlock Nairobi’s economic potential, lower the cost of transport and build a cleaner, greener and world-class city.”

According to the approved framework, the project will prioritise connectivity between Eastlands and the CBD, significantly reducing travel times for hundreds of thousands of daily commuters.

The underground CBD section is expected to ease surface congestion by creating integrated transit terminals that seamlessly connect rail services, pedestrians and non-motorised transport.

Beyond improving mobility, the county says the project is expected to create thousands of jobs during both construction and operation while reducing carbon emissions, supporting Nairobi’s long-term sustainability and climate goals.

The proposal was presented by Dr Silvester Kasuku, Governance Advisor in the Executive Office of the President, underscoring the close collaboration between the National Government and Nairobi City County in implementing the flagship infrastructure project.

Sakaja also revealed that planning for Phase II is already underway.

The second phase will extend the network to Westlands, Ngong Road and Lang’ata, while serving the rapidly growing commuter populations from Ongata Rongai, Ngong and Nairobi’s western corridor.

Once completed, the NMRTS will be integrated with Nairobi’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system through strategically located interchange stations, creating a seamless, high-capacity public transport network across the city.

The county government will now begin public participation forums, stakeholder consultations with transport sector players and inter-agency planning ahead of the project’s official groundbreaking.