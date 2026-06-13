County launches maternity services at Pumwani Majengo Health Centre

Residents of Gikomba and surrounding areas can now access maternity services closer to home following the launch of a fully operational 36 bed capacity maternity wing at Pumwani Majengo Health Centre.

The move expected to ease pressure on larger referral hospitals and improve maternal healthcare outcomes in Nairobi.

The health centre, which is accredited by the Social Health Authority (SHA), has already welcomed its first mothers and newborns, marking a significant milestone in the county government’s efforts to expand access to quality healthcare services.

Located within the densely populated Majengo-Gikomba area, the facility now offers safe delivery services alongside antenatal and postnatal care, enabling expectant mothers to receive comprehensive maternal healthcare without travelling long distances.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the facility is equipped to provide a wide range of services, including outpatient consultations, laboratory testing, pharmacy services, tuberculosis screening and treatment, HIV/AIDS comprehensive care, and maternal and child health services.

“This opening comes as Nairobi County continues to invest heavily in strengthening primary healthcare facilities and bringing essential medical services closer to residents,” Sakaja said.

Health workers at the facility welcomed the development, noting that accessible maternity services play a critical role in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

Sakaja said the launch builds on Nairobi’s growing reputation in maternal healthcare, following the recent recognition of Pumwani Maternity Hospital for its outstanding performance in reducing maternal deaths and improving maternal health outcomes.

“The launch also builds on Nairobi’s growing reputation in maternal healthcare, following the recent recognition of Pumwani Maternity Hospital for its outstanding performance in reducing maternal deaths and improving maternal health outcomes,” he added.

Health and Nutrition CEC Suzanne Silantoi urged expectant mothers in Majengo, Gikomba and neighbouring estates to take advantage of the newly available services, emphasizing that quality maternal healthcare remains a key pillar of the city’s healthcare transformation agenda.

“Every mother deserves access to safe and affordable maternity care near where they live. The opening of these services at Pumwani Majengo Health Centre is another step towards ensuring healthier mothers, healthier babies and a healthier Nairobi,” said Silantoi.

The facility is now fully operational and open to the public.

Meanwhile, Mutuini Hospital has received critical medical equipment, including three fully equipped operating theatres, dialysis units, advanced laboratory machines and a CT scan machine, bringing the facility’s new 425-bed wing closer to full operation.

The investment will expand access to specialized healthcare services for thousands of residents in Kawangware, Riruta, Dagoretti, Kikuyu and surrounding areas, reducing referrals and easing pressure on major hospitals across Nairobi.

Installation is underway, with the expanded facility expected to open within weeks, marking a major milestone in Nairobi City County’s efforts to deliver quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for all.