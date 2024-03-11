Court Acquits Sonko in Assault, Forcible Entry Case

A Kiambu court Monday threw out an assault case against ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after the withdrawal of the accusations by the complainants.

Sonko had been charged with various counts of assault and forcible entry of property in Buruburu Phase Four.

The prosecution Monday notified the court that they did not object to the complainants’ application to withdraw the case.

This was during a hearing to get directions on the case.

Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ooko then proceeded to mark the case as closed.

“From complaint number one all the way to number 10, the application to have the matter withdrawn reasons advance which has not been opposed, I allow the same as prayed. I have also discharged the accused’s surety.”

“The matter is marked as closed,” he ruled.

Sonko was arraigned before the court in 2021, where he faced one charge of forcible entry and nine counts of assault causing bodily harm.

He was charged that on May 25, 2019, at 2pm at Buruburu Phase four, in Kamukunji, jointly with others not before court forcibly and violently entered into land number LR Nairobi block 78/8, the property of Landmark International Properties.

He faced other counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that on the same day in May 2019, he led a group of men and assaulted some nine men, thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm.

He denied the charges and was released on Sh300,000 bond with a surety of the same amount.

Monday’s withdrawal of the case comes a month after Sonko and 16 others were acquitted in a case relating to alleged misappropriation of funds amounting to Sh357 million belonging to the Nairobi county government.

Sonko praised the move saying it was good for one to have freedom.

“I have always insisted that you should never ever give up because God doesn’t give His hardest battles to His toughest soldiers, He creates the toughest soldiers out of life’s hardest battles.”