Court Bars Senator Orwoba From Making Defamatory Remarks Against Clerk Nyegenye

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba. [COURTESY]

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has been barred from uttering any defamatory remarks against Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

The matter was certified as urgent by Milimani Commercial Magistrate Ruguru Ngotho.

The court directed the complainant to serve Orwoba with the papers before October 11 when the matter will be mentioned for further instructions.

“Pending the hearing of this application, an is granted restraining Orwoba , Abuga Makori on X, formerly Twitter, Lightcast tv kenya on Facebook and amakanji Thomas from publishing or reposting any publication against Jeremiah as a sexual predator. The Magistrate said they should not post any video clip where Orwoba portrays Jeremiah as such,” said Ngotho.

Last week, Nyegenye threated legal action against the legislator if she failed to issue an apology by Friday September 22 at 5pm.

