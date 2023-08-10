Senate Suspends Gloria Orwoba Until February 2024

The Senate Powers and Privileges Committee has suspended nominated senator Gloria Orwoba from the House until February next year.

The lawmaker has been suspended over alleged gross misconduct.

The misconduct constituted breach of privilege under Section 16 (e) and Paragraph 7(a) of the 4th Schedule in the Parliamentary Power and Privileges Act 2017.

According to the report tabled before the House, Orwoba made allegations of sexual favors in Parliament.

“That the Senator on diverse dates made unsubstantiated allegations that there were instances of pursuit of sexual favours in Parliament by posting various messages on the Senate Business Whatsapp groups,” reads the report in part.

Further, the committee said that the legislator made allegations of discrimination within the House.

“That, Sen. Gloria Orwoba, MP on diverse dates, made unsubstantiated allegations that there was discrimination in Parliament by posting various messages on the Senate WhatsApp groups.”

In February, Orwoba was expelled from Senate plenary for showing up in blood-stained pants.

The legislator showed up in the stained pants in an effort to increase awareness of menstruation hygiene and put a stop to “period shame”.

The lawmaker’s dress-choice sparked controversy in the House after her colleague Tabitha Mutinda brought up the issue on the Senate floor and asked Speaker Amason Kingi for guidance on the matter.

Senator Mutinda called Orwoba’s attire “unacceptable” and “indecent,” even asserting that she was upset as a fellow woman, by the way she was dressed.

