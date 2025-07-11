Court declines to suspend Roba’s degazettement as Isiolo speaker

A court Wednesday declined to suspend a gazette notice that named a new speaker of Isiolo County.

With the gazettement of Abdullahi Jaldesa Banticha it meant that embattled Speaker Mohamed Roba ceased being the substantive Speaker.

A group under Operation Linda Jamii moved to court seeking to suspend the gazette notice that was published on June 26 naming Banticha as Speaker.

The petitioners wanted the court to order that pending inter parties hearing of the application, Banticha be prohibited from forcibly taking over of the office of Speaker of County Assembly of Isiolo pending the hearing and application of this application.

They also wanted pending inter partes hearing of the application the Attorney General be forced to cancel and or revoke the gazette Notice No.8667 that appointed Banticha as the Speaker of Isiolo County Assembly.

They further wanted Banticha and Clerk Salad Boru be barred from enjoying the benefits that comes from the offices they hold.

But justice Bahati Mwamuye ordered the petitioner to serve the application, petition, and directions on all five respondents and all 20 Interested Parties in both hardcopy and softcopy by close of business July 10.

The respondents and interested parties shall enter appearance and file and serve their respective responses to both the application and the petition by close of business July 16 with the rejoinder to be filed and served by close of business July 21.

The parties shall file and serve written submissions in support of the application by close of business July 25 with written submissions being filed and served by close of business August 1.

Rebuttal written submissions, by the petitioner only, shall be filed and served by close of business August 8 while the hearing will be August 11 by way of highlighting of written submissions, virtually.

Clerk of the Assembly Salad Guracha gazetted Banticha as the new speaker.

The clerk also circulated a memo at the county informing staff of the new board.

This saw the exit of the controversial speaker in an attempt to impeach Governor Abdi Guyo.

Guyo and Roba had been close friends before they fell out.

Roba led a group of Members of County Assembly in a campaign to impeach Guyo in a political drama that has ended in court.

A court stopped the process and termed it null and void and summoned Robar to explain why he cannot be cited for contempt.

But Roba forwarded the impeachment motion to the Senate which objected the motion.