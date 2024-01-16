Court Defers MP Salasya’s Plea Taking After He was Taken Ill

A court has deferred Mumias East MP Peter Salasya’s plea taking to Wednesday.

This was after his lawyers submitted that he was hospitalized. The lawmaker was admitted on Monday with an undisclosed illness.

“Honourable Peter Salasya is currently not feeling well please pray for him. It’s not well with him,” a post shared on Facebook read.

He is set to face charges of assault and creating disturbance contrary to section 251 of the penal code and creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to section 95 (1)(b) of the penal code.

The legislator was arrested last Friday for assaulting Malaha/Isongo Ward MCA Peter Walunya Indimuli during a funeral.

Indimuli reported at police at Shianda police station that he and other mourners were at a funeral of Jesmus Kodia at Maraba village and he had taken the podium to welcome Salasya who is the area MP.

He said he asked the MP to observe decorum in his speech but instead he shouted at him ordering him to sit down.

The MP then attacked him with slaps and blows before security intervened. This forced other mourners to scamper the area as gunshots were heard.

Police from Shianda rushed to the scene and restored calm allowing the funeral to proceed. After the MCA reported the issue, he was asked to process his P3 form.

It was then the MP was traced and arrested.

He was later released on a Sh50,000 cash bail.