Court Dismisses Petition Challenging Importation of GMOs

The Environment Court Thursday threw out a case challenging the importation of genetically modified organisms into the country.

Justice Oscar Angote in his ruling noted that the petitioner did not present evidence showing how they are harmful to humans.

The case had been filed by the Kenya Peasants League–a lobby group acting on behalf of peasant farmers.

The court also noted that adequate public participation was achieved through a session at the KICC as well as a gazette notice.

Justice Angote stated that the claims made by the petitioner on the cultivation, importation, and exportation of GMO maize without a license were premature as no evidence was presented.

“There is no evidence presented before the court by the petitioner to show that the fourth respondent is already engaged in food cultivation, processing import and export…” said Justice Angote.

Further, the court noted that complainant did not challenge the laws governing GMOs both internationally and domestically.

“Evidence before me has shown that the country has put in place a robust framework with inbuilt structures which must be met before they consider the use of GMO’s,” said the judge.

“The framework has been set up for the evaluation of GMOs foods to human …evidence before the court shows that the international biosafety authority has the capacity to check on food assessment….”

The court also ruled that it is impossible for all institutions to plan to expose the population to a catastrophe because Kenya has numerous institutions entrusted with handling the GMO issue as a whole.

“This court has not been shown any evidence that the respondents and institutions violated the laws and regulations on GMO foods, specifically the approval to release maize cultivation, importation, and exportation…. I dismiss the petition,” he ruled.

