Court extends orders stopping removal of Banticha as new Isiolo speaker

The High Court Thursday extended orders stopping the removal of the recently gazetted Speaker, Abdullahi Jaldesa Banticha.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa set the mention for the case on September 22, 2025.

The judge had last week stopped the degazettement of Banticha.

She allowed an interested party to be enjoined to the proceedings and the Preliminary Objection and Application be canvassed first.

“The Interim orders are extended,” the judge ordered.

The Respondents are to file their responses to Preliminary Objection and Application within 14 days.

The ruling comes amid deepening political infighting and a power struggle that has crippled operations within the devolved unit.

The judge barred any attempts to degazette or remove Banticha from office pending the hearing and determination of a petition he filed against the government.

“In the interim, no action be taken removing or degazetting the applicant as the Speaker of the Respondent,” the judge ruled last week emphasizing the need to preserve the status quo until the matter is fully heard.

The degazetted Speaker Mohamed Roba moved to court seeking protection after the assembly clerk, Salad Guracha, revoked his recent appointment in a gazette notice published.

In his petition, Banticha named the Government Press and the State Law Office as respondents.

The court’s intervention sheds further light on the escalating crisis within the Isiolo County Assembly.

Banticha was recently installed as speaker, replacing Mohamed Roba, who had earlier presided over the contentious and ultimately unsuccessful impeachment motion against Governor Abdi Guyo.

The fallout from that impeachment attempt has left the assembly bitterly divided and severely polarized.

In a shocking revelation during Senate deliberations on the impeachment saga, it emerged that the Isiolo County Assembly has been operating with two rival speakers and two competing clerks, each faction claiming legal and procedural legitimacy.

This unprecedented scenario stunned members of the Senate and sparked urgent calls for institutional intervention.

Meanwhile, Isiolo residents continue to watch anxiously, hoping for a resolution that will bring stability, legitimacy, and a renewed focus on the county’s development agenda.

According to official documents, Clerk Guracha—who signed the gazette notice appointing Banticha—had earlier been ousted by Roba. But he was reinstated by a court.

Roba went ahead to appoint a temporary replacement.

However, Guracha challenged his suspension in court and was reinstated, further complicating the leadership matrix in the assembly.

The clerk has since named Banticha as the chairman of the county public service board.

The Senate threw out a petition to impeach Guyo.