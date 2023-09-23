Court Freezes Waititu’s Sh2 Billion Unexplained Wealth

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) secured orders from the High Court to freeze the former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu family’s unexplained wealth amounting to nearly Sh2 billion pending the ongoing civil suit seeking orders for forfeiture of the said assets to the State.

The assets include bank accounts, vehicles, land, and buildings belonging to Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari Ndung’u, and their daughter Monica Njeri Ndung’u.

EACC has accused Waititu’s family of acquiring the assets through corrupt conduct and abuse of office during his tenure as the governor of Kiambu County.

The commission has also forwarded two files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommending the prosecution of Waititu’s family and 10 others for embezzlement of public funds in Kiambu County.

Earlier this week, the Anti-Corruption Court delivered a ruling in one of the multiple graft cases facing the Waititus, finding that they have a case to answer in the Sh588 million tender scam.

The court dismissed their application to quash the charges, saying that there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial.

The case involves the irregular award of tenders for road construction, maintenance, and improvement in Kiambu County.

The Waititus and their co-accused have denied the charges and are out on bail.

In its ruling delivered on Thursday, the Court determined that the Waititus have a case to answer in the Sh588 million tender scam.

