Court gags TV47 over lawyer Danstan Omari suit

A Milimani Commercial Magistrate’s Court issued interim orders restraining Cape Media Limited, the parent company of TV47, from publishing or broadcasting any content suggesting that city lawyer Danstan Omari is not a duly admitted, qualified and practising Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

In orders issued on July 17, Senior Principal Magistrate Anne Nyoike certified Omari’s application as urgent and granted interim orders pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The court directed that the application be served for an inter partes hearing scheduled for August 3, 2026.

Under the interim orders, Cape Media Limited, together with its directors, editors, journalists, employees, servants and agents, has been restrained from publishing, broadcasting or disseminating the words “self-proclaimed lawyer,” “self-proclaimed advocate,” or any similar words referring to Omari.

The media house was also barred from publishing any statement falsely suggesting that he is not a duly admitted, qualified and practising Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

The dispute arises from a TV47 news broadcast aired on July 12, titled “TV47 stands by Expose as Prophet Owuor’s church seeks its removal,” in which the station allegedly referred to Omari and other advocates as “self-proclaimed lawyers.”

According to court documents, Omari contended that the publication was false, malicious and defamatory, arguing that it portrayed him as a person who is not a duly admitted advocate, falsely claims to be one, is an impostor who has deceived clients, courts and the public about his professional qualifications.

The lawyer further stated that the publication gained wide circulation, attracting approximately 41,000 views, more than 550 likes and numerous comments on YouTube, while continuing to be shared across other digital platforms.

Through his lawyer Shadrack Wambui, he told the court that following the broadcast, he received numerous calls and messages from clients, judicial officers, fellow advocates and members of the public questioning his professional standing.

Court documents contended that through a demand letter dated July 13, Omari demanded the immediate removal of the publication and an unequivocal apology.

While the broadcaster later edited the YouTube video by removing the words “self-proclaimed lawyer,” Omari argued that it neither removed the publication entirely nor issued a correction or apology.

He contended that the decision to edit the video without withdrawing it amounts to a tacit admission that the original publication was false and indefensible.

In support of his claim, Omari stated that he obtained a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree from the University of Nairobi in 2008, attended the Kenya School of Law in 2009 and was admitted to the Roll of Advocates on November 4, 2011.

He said he currently holds a valid practising certificate, has earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree and previously served as a law lecturer at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa between 2012 and 2022.

Omari is seeking a declaration that the publication was false, malicious and defamatory, Sh20 million in general and aggravated damages for libel, a permanent injunction restraining Cape Media Limited from publishing or hosting the impugned broadcast, a mandatory order compelling the removal of the video from all platforms, an unequivocal apology published with equal prominence and costs of the suit.

The matter will be mentioned on August 3, 2026 for an inter partes hearing.