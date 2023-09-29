Court Nullifies Senate’s Decision to Suspend Gloria Orwoba for Six Months

A Nairobi Court has quashed a decision by Senate to suspend nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba for 6 months pending the hearing and determination of an application.

The matter will be mentioned on October 25.

The Senate Powers and Privileges Committee suspended Orwoba from the House until February next year.

The lawmaker was suspended over alleged gross misconduct.

The misconduct constituted a breach of privilege under Section 16 (e) and Paragraph 7(a) of the 4th Schedule in the Parliamentary Power and Privileges Act 2017.

Read: Senate Suspends Gloria Orwoba Until February 2024

According to the report tabled before the House, Orwoba made allegations of sexual favors in Parliament.

“That the Senator on diverse dates made unsubstantiated allegations that there were instances of pursuit of sexual favours in Parliament by posting various messages on the Senate Business Whatsapp groups,” reads the report in part.

Further, the committee said that the legislator made allegations of discrimination within the House.

“That, Sen. Gloria Orwoba, MP on diverse dates, made unsubstantiated allegations that there was discrimination in Parliament by posting various messages on the Senate WhatsApp groups.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...