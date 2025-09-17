Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng Adongo Dies

Court of Appeal Judge Fredrick Ochieng Adongo has died.

Chief Justice Martha Koome confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday, describing him as a distinguished jurist who made a lasting contribution to Kenya’s legal system.

Justice Ochieng served in several stations during his career, including the Civil Division, Kitale, Kakamega, the Criminal Division, the Commercial and Admiralty Division, and Kisumu. He was promoted to the Court of Appeal in 2022.

“He will be fondly remembered as a towering figure in the development of Kenya’s commercial law jurisprudence and as a strong advocate for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution,” said CJ Koome.

At the time of his death, Justice Ochieng was the Chairperson of the Court Annexed Mediation Taskforce, which is overseeing the national roll-out of mediation in courts.

Before joining the judiciary, he practiced law at Kaplan & Stratton Advocates for nearly 20 years.

“We stand in solidarity with his family, friends, and the entire judiciary community during this difficult period of mourning. We call for sensitivity and compassion as we share in this collective grief,” CJ Koome added.