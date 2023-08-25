Court of Appeal Upholds Election of Abdikadir Hussein as Lagdera MP

The Court of Appeal has upheld the election of Lagdera Member of Parliament Abdikadir Hussein Mohammed.

The High Court had nullified his election saying there were elements of irregularities setting the motion for a by-election which was to be held on a date to be decided upon by the electoral body.

Hussein appealed the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

On Friday Court of Appeal judges Kathurima M’inoti, Hellen Omondi and Ngenye Macharia said the variances revealed by the scrutiny fell within the allowable discrepancies.

“We are not of such magnitude to warrant a re-election,” they said.

The judges in upholding his win said the electoral process was conducted within the constitution and election law.

Hussein ran on an Orange Democratic Movement Party ticket.

He garnered 5300 votes. Mohammed Hire of Kanu who also vied git 3277 votes.

