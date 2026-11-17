The Environment and Land Court in Bomet has ordered the family of former Prisons Commissioner Philip Arap Kirui to surrender a disputed parcel of land in Kericho to three buyers who acquired it at a public auction more than two decades ago.

Justice E. Asati ruled that Christine Andree Joshi, Stephen Elkington and Barry James Joshi are the legitimate registered owners of land parcel number KERICHO/CHEMAGEL/1401, having purchased it at a public auction in March 2002.

In a judgment delivered, the court ordered the family of the late Sally Chebwogen Kirui, widow of the former Prisons Commissioner, to hand over vacant possession of the property or face eviction.

The dispute arose from an auction conducted on March 22, 2002, when the three plaintiffs purchased the property for sh800,000 following an order issued by the High Court in Civil Case No. 3154 of 1989.

The sale was conducted by Oriental Commercial Bank Limited, formerly Delphis Bank Limited, to recover an outstanding loan owed by the property’s previous owner.

The buyers told the court that Sally and her husband had challenged the auction in another case, seeking to have the sale nullified.

However, the suit was dismissed on June 8, 2010, for want of prosecution.

The bank later transferred the property to the three buyers on May 23, 2012, and a title deed was issued in their names.

Despite the transfer, the late widow remained in occupation of the property, maintaining that it was her matrimonial home and disputing the legality of the auction.

In her defence, she argued that the property had never been charged to the bank, no Land Control Board consent had been obtained and the auction process was irregular.

She also questioned the description of the property in the redemption notice.

However, Justice Asati ruled that the defendant’s counterclaim seeking to challenge the auction and cancel the buyers’ title had already been dismissed with costs on November 15, 2019, on grounds that the issues had previously been determined by the court.

The defendant did not appeal that decision.

The court also rejected the late challenge to its jurisdiction, saying that the defendant had previously submitted to the court’s authority by filing a counterclaim.

Justice Asati further held that the plaintiffs had established their ownership through documentary evidence showing the auction, subsequent transfer and registration of the property.

The defence, which also called a police officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Bomet to testify about an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud, failed to produce a competing title or a court order cancelling the plaintiffs’ registration.

Justice Asati held that the purchasers had established a legitimate chain of ownership through the court decree, auction documents, transfer records and title deed.

The judge said their constitutional right to property under Article 40 had to be protected, noting that they had been denied the opportunity to enjoy and use the land for years

The court ordered the defendant’s family to surrender the land to the three buyers, failing which they would be evicted.

The plaintiffs were also awarded costs of the suit.