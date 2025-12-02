Court orders reinstatement of Khalwale, Natembeya security 

The High Court ordered the government to immediately reinstate the security details of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, pending the hearing of a petition challenging the withdrawal of their protection.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued the conservatory orders on December 2, 2025 after the Centre for Litigation Trust moved to court accusing the Interior Ministry and the National Police Service of acting illegally and unconstitutionally.

In the ruling, the judge ordered the Inspector General of Police, the Interior Cabinet Secretary, and the Attorney General to restore the governors’ and senator’s security “in the numbers, composition, and particulars” that existed before the withdrawal, terming the matter urgent and deserving immediate intervention.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the Petitioner/Applicant’s Notice of Motion Application dated 28/11/2025, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued restraining the

Respondents, jointly and severally, from negatively interfering with or detrimentally varying the security detail and arrangements of the 1st Interested Party and the 2nd Interested Party in terms of the numbers, composition, and particulars as they existed immediately before the impugned actions of the Respondents,” ruled the court.

The petitioner argued that the abrupt removal of the two leaders’ security exposes them to danger and violates established policies governing the protection of VIPs, including governors and senators.

The organisation claimed that the State acted without giving reasons, failed to follow due process, and discriminated against the two leaders since all other governors and senators continue to enjoy state-provided security.

According to the petition, the withdrawal was arbitrary, politically motivated, and aimed at intimidating the two officials.

The petitioner insisted that the move violated constitutional provisions on fair administrative action, non-discrimination, and the obligation of state organs to uphold and defend the Constitution.

Justice Mwamuye further directed the petitioner to serve all parties with the application and order by December 5 and ordered the respondents to file their responses by December 30.

The case will be mentioned on January 21, 2026, to confirm compliance and give further directions on the expedited hearing of the petition.