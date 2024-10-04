Court Postpones Ruling on Waititu Charges After He Goes Missing 

A Milimani court Friday postponed its ruling on the legality of an offensive conduct charge against former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

This is after his lawyer, Eugene Wamalwa, claimed that Waititu had gone missing during a violent gathering in Githurai connected to the public participation of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua impeachment.

“We last spoke to him at noon, and we don’t know if he has been abducted or is in hiding,” Wamalwa told the court.

The prosecution through Duncan Ondimu opposed the application and subsequently sought a warrant of arrest against Waititu

The court however adjourned the ruling to Monday, October 7.

Waititu is accused of using derogatory language against President William Ruto during a rally in Kiambu County on September 29.

He is further accused of claiming that if the motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is debated and passed in Parliament, another seeking the removal of Ruto will also be introduced by Azimio Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

According to the charge sheet it is alleged Waititu on September 29 at around 1600hrs in Kiambu County at Ruriru stadium used abusive words saying…”I said, I said, even if we are cheated, I swear to God again, I swear to God, truly speaking to God, Dogs are many than we think..”

But his legal team told the court that the charges violated Waititu’s right to freedom of expression and speech.

Waititu spent the night in cells on Monday ahead of his arraignment.

He was questioned at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road before being detained at Pangani cells.