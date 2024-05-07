Court Sets Terrorism Charges Hearing Dates for 95 Shakahola Massacre Suspects 

A Shanzu court is set to commence the hearing of a terrorism-related case against Paul Mackenzie and 94 others on July 8, 2024 in connection with to the Shakahola massacre in Kilifi County.

Shanzu Principal Magistrate Leah Juma Tuesday May 7 scheduled the hearing for July 8 to 11 2024 and July 22 to 25, 2024.

Juma reiterated that she will expedite the delivery of justice to each of the accused person, requiring all parties to adhere to the set timelines.

The court further ordered the probation and aftercare service to expedite the preparation of pre-bail reports.

Juma granted the probation team an additional 21 days to complete the reports on the remaining 35 out of 95 accused persons.

The pre-bail reports are required to guide the court in determining an application by the prosecution to oppose the release of Mackenzie and his co-accused on bond.

Juma directed that the matter be mentioned on May 29, 2024 to confirm whether probation and aftercare would have filled and served the probation reports to all parties.

Meanwhile, Juma directed Shimo la Tewa Prisons to take three accused persons to the hospital after they had started starvation.

The court directed that the medical report on the status of the three be availed to the court on the mention date.

Mackenzie and 94 others are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, radicalization and facilitating the Commission of a Terrorist Act, and being in possession of an article connected with an Offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

It is alleged that on various dates between 2020 and 2023, the accused persons, who were members of the Good News International Ministries, engaged in organized criminal activities at Kwa Mackenzie area of Shakahola Forest, Chakama Location of Magarini Sub-County within Kilifi County, endangering lives and killing 429 members and followers.

They are also accused of promoting and/or adopting an extreme belief system for the purpose of facilitating ideologically based violence, namely fasting to death, by advancing religious change, which occurred between 2020 and 2023 at Shakahola Forest within Kilifi County.

The accused persons are also said to have facilitated the commission of a terrorist act by transporting the members and followers of Good News International Ministries between Shakahola Forest and Malindi Township within Kilifi County, thereby endangering their lives.

It is alleged that Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and two others, within the same period at Furunzi area in Malindi Sub-County within Kilifi County, were found knowingly in possession of CDs, DVDs, books and pamphlets for use in instigating the commission of a terrorist act, namely endangering the lives of the members and followers of the Good News International Ministries.