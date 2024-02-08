Court Stops LSK Polls for Male Rep to JSC

The High Court in Nairobi stopped planned Law Society of Kenya (LSK) elections for the position of male representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which was scheduled to be held on February 29.

The polls were temporarily halted until a case filed by Nairobi lawyer Ishmael Nyaribo is heard and determined.

“Respondents’ decision to disqualify the applicant and further stay the Law Society of Kenya Elections for the position of male representative to the Judicial Service Commission scheduled to be held on 29th February 2024 until the applicant’s application and the main motion to be filed are heard and determined or until the name of the Applicant is included in the list of candidates for said elections,” reads the order.

In the case, Nyaribo moved to court claiming that he was discriminated adding that despite meeting all the requirement the respondents used unconstitutional ways to disqualify him, thereby disenfranchising him and denying him and his supporters the opportunity to be a candidate.

“The applicant therefore stands to suffer irreparable loss if the decision of the respondents stands. The said decision will also create a bad precedent in the conduct of the LSK elections if the said decision is not quashed.”

Several candidates have expressed interest in running for the position to replace Macharia Njeru whose term has ended.

Meanwhile justice David Majanja also directed case filed by Lawyer Shadrack Wambui seeking to stop the elections of LSK Nairobi representative be heard next Week Wednesday.

In his case, Wambui states that LSK board’s decision to lock him out of elections was unlawful.

Wambui said that unless the court issues a temporary order stopping the elections or the preparation of the elections of the Nairobi Representative 2024-2026, his case would be nugatory.