Court to Rule on Police Plea to Detain Five Suspects Arrested Over Drug Trafficking 

A Milimani Chief Magistrate’s court will on Friday rule whether it will grant the anti-narcotics police 10 days to detain five suspects accused of being in possession of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Anti-narcotics police in an application say they are yet to subject the seized narcotic to the government chemist for analysis.

Salako Oluwafeni Samuel, Adeleye Olushola Stephen, Akimanya Olutayo Kedinko, Maureen Cherono Kogo and Eve Amondi Ochieng were arrested on May 29, in Kilimani area on suspicion that they were engaging in organized criminal activities.

Bonface Mutaya an investigator attached at Anti-Narcotic Police Unit told trial magistrate Gilbert Shikwe that he is yet to establish the actual nationality of Salako, Adeleye and Akimanya.

“The suspects are foreigners and their actual names and nationality is yet to be established,” the police said.

According to investigations the trio’s principle purpose of visiting Kenya is to traffic in narcotics.

Preliminary investigations further reveal that they entered the country unlawfully.

Mokaya told the court that the suspects declined to grant investigators access into the house in Gatundu House along Gatundu Road in Kileleshwa where they were harbouring the seized drugs.

Anti- narcotics police say Eve Amondi, landlord of the short stay where they were may also have worked with the other suspects in trafficking in narcotics.

“The 5th respondent is the tenant of the said house but she does not reside there. She usually let the house in Airbnb modalities and has allowed its usage by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents.”

The suspects are also being accused of working in a syndicate within and outside the country with collaboration with other accomplices who are yet to be arrested.

Mokaya said the 10 days will be enough to complete investigations and present the file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a decision to charge.

Further he said different agencies including a foreign embassy here in Kenya will be involved in the investigation process.

“Investigations may even involve the Mutual legal assistance (IMLA).”

The suspects through their lawyer Omaiyo Mogaka objected to the application.

They told the court that the 10 days sort are excessive and without justification.

“Every person shall be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The nature of application does exactly the opposite of what the constitution states.”

“Committing the respondents to 10 days will violated the right to be presumed innocent,” the lawyer said.