Court to Rule on Whether to Charge a Businessman in Sh50 Million Land Fraud Case

A court will determine on September 2, 2024 whether a businessman accused of allegedly defrauding former lands boss Sammy Komen Mwaita who is also a former Baringo MP a piece of land valued at Sh50 million will take plea.

The ruling was made by Milimani Chief magistrate Susan Shitubi who ordered that the suspect Howard Mugambi Mururu who is a Nairobi based businessman to appear in court on September 2 for the ruling.

Maruru had been brought in court on Tuesday where he was to be charged with the offense of alleged fraud.

His lawyer Joseph Mutava who is a former Judge told the court that the matter was still at the High Court and that matters to do with the ownership and the land title had not been completed.

The court was also told that the legitimacy of the title was still an issue before the civil court.

Mururu, according to documents seen in court he is accused that on unknown date, time and place within the country, jointly with another not before court, conspired with intent to defraud Sammy Komen Mwaita a parcel of land valued at Sh50 million by falsely pretending that his company, Mart Properties a fraudulently registered entity was the registered proprietor of the said parcel of land, a fact he knew and believed to be false.

He also faces another accusation of obtaining registration by false pretense in that on December 17, 2021, at Ardhi House Nairobi within Nairobi county with intent to defraud obtained registration of transfer of the land from Mart Properties to Howard Mururu Mogambi, a fact he knew and believed to be false.