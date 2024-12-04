Courtney Stodden Marries Jared Safier In Intimate Ceremony In Palm Springs

Courtney Stodden and their fiancé, Jared Safier, tied the knot in a spontaneous, intimate wedding on Tuesday at Casa de Monte Vista in Palm Springs, California.

The couple exchanged vows in front of just 20 guests, creating a close-knit and memorable celebration.

The reality star, 30, and the TV producer, 41, revealed that their decision to wed was made in the spur of the moment. “We planned on getting married, but we didn’t have a date,” Stodden told Us Weekly. “We just looked at each other and thought, ‘This is the perfect time to do it.’”

The couple began planning their wedding only three weeks prior, aligning it with Thanksgiving so both families could attend. “It’s already the holidays, which are stressful, and we just bought a house,” Stodden explained. “Our family thought we were crazy, and honestly, we are! But it felt right.”

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, donned a $60,000 vintage low-cut silk gown paired with a flowing veil embroidered with lace. They styled their hair in loose curls and carried a bouquet of red roses. Safier complemented the look with a sleek black suit, tie, and shoes, accented by a red rose boutonnière.

The couple, who got engaged in June, celebrated their union with a reception featuring an all-vegan menu, reflecting their shared values.

Reflecting on their journey, Stodden expressed excitement and hope for their future. “Everything that has happened has led me here,” they said. “I’m nervous because of my past, but I’m marrying an amazing man, and I’m hopeful.”

Safier echoed their sentiments, calling Stodden his “best friend and the love of my life.”

Stodden first rose to fame in 2011 through their controversial marriage to Doug Hutchison when they were just 16, and he was 51. The relationship, which sparked widespread scrutiny, left Stodden grappling with PTSD and personal challenges.

Before meeting Safier, Stodden also made headlines for their engagement to Chris Sheng, which ended in 2023. In a dramatic move, they flushed the engagement ring down the toilet, signaling a fresh start.

