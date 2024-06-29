Crystal Hefner Net Worth

Crystal Hefner, also known as Crystal Harris, is an American glamour model, singer, and television personality with a net worth of $4 million. She was the third and final wife of Playboy magazine publisher Hugh Hefner. Known for her modeling career, Crystal was Playboy Playmate of the Month for December 2009. She gained renewed attention in early 2024 with the release of her tell-all memoir, “Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself,” which details her experiences of misogyny and sexual abuse within the Playboy Mansion.

Crystal Hefner Los Angeles Home

In April 2013, Hugh Hefner purchased a home in Los Angeles for $5 million, which he left to Crystal upon his death. Crystal listed the home for sale in January 2018 for $7.2 million but ultimately sold it for $5 million in January 2019.

Early Life

Crystal Hefner was born Crystal Harris on April 29, 1986, in Lake Havasu, Arizona, to British parents Lee and Ray, the latter of whom was a singer-songwriter. Initially raised near Birmingham, England, she moved to San Diego, California, with her parents when she was seven. Crystal studied psychology at San Diego State University.

Modeling and Television Career

Crystal joined Playboy in the late 2000s. In 2008, she appeared as “Co-ed of the Week” on the Playboy website, and in 2009, she was named Playboy Playmate of the Month for December. Additionally, she featured in the sixth and final season of the E! reality television series “The Girls Next Door,” which focused on the lives of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends living with him in the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

Other Ventures

In the spring of 2010, Crystal signed a recording contract with Organica Music Group, a division of Universal Music Group. A couple of years later, she co-designed a swimwear line with Australian designer and Veve Glamor Swimwear owner Vanessa Bryce. Crystal also co-designed a line of intimates and loungewear with Rhonda Shear. Beyond fashion, she reportedly buys and sells rental properties.

Relationship with Hugh Hefner

Crystal began dating Hugh Hefner in early 2009, becoming one of his girlfriends alongside twin sisters and porn stars Kristina and Karissa Shannon. Hugh was 60 years her senior. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2010 but broke off the engagement five days before their planned wedding in mid-2011. They eventually reconciled and married on New Year’s Eve, 2012, with Crystal becoming Hugh’s third wife. They remained together until his death in 2017.

Health Issues

In 2016, Crystal announced on social media that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and toxic mold exposure. However, she later discovered that her illness was caused by her toxic breast implants, which led to chronic fatigue and brain fog. She subsequently had the implants removed, alleviating some of her symptoms.

In 2020, Crystal claimed that she almost died due to a fat transfer procedure that was part of her plastic surgery.

Crystal Hefner Memoir

Crystal gained renewed attention in early 2024 with the publication of her memoir, “Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.” The book details her experiences at the Playboy Mansion, corroborating allegations of misogyny and sexual abuse. Crystal claimed she felt “imprisoned” during her time there and had to play “mind games” to survive. The memoir became a New York Times Bestseller, though it was marked with a dagger symbol due to suspicions of bulk purchases boosting sales.

