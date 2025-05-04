Prime Suspect In Murder Of Kaspul MP Ongóndo Were Arrested In Nairobi

A prime suspect linked to the murder of Kaspul Member of Parliament was Sunday morning arrested in Nairobi.

The murder has caused tension in ODM with some leaders there demanding the arrest of the killers.

Police handling the probe said they also recovered a car that the suspect and his accomplices were using in their mission.

The car was used in escaping from the scene after the shooting near City Mortuary along Valley Road, detectives said.

The car is believed to have trailed him from Parliament, which indicates it was within the precincts waiting for him for hours.

Police want to know how the killers knew the MP had changed cars for safety reasons.

The investigators say they are yet to recover a pistol used in the shooting. They are also yet to get a motorcycle that the killers used to escape from the scene before jumping onto the car that was waiting kilometers away to escape.

A hunt for more suspects was ongoing. Sources said the suspect had mentioned names that have shocked the investigators.

The same car was captured on security cameras near Parliament Building, City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road, Argwings Kodhek Road and Valley Road.

These are the same roads the MP used from Parliament before he was shot and killed at point blank range.

The team handling the case was talking to the suspect to surrender the killer weapon, state motive, his accomplices and the motorcycle they used at some point.

The suspect has also been placed at all the routes that the MP used before he was shot on April 30, 2025.

“He has been placed at key areas where the MP was. He is the one who pulled the trigger,” said a detective aware of the probe.

The gunman who pulled the trigger killing Were at a traffic jam in Nairobi wore a hood to hide his identity.

The killer was captured near where Were stopped to make financial transactions on his way from Parliament Building.

The man had a rider riding him from Parliament Building to City Hall Way, Wabera Street, Kenyatta Avenue, Jakaya Kikwete Road and later to Valley Road where the shooting happened on Wednesday April 30 at about 7.30 pm.

They also had a car that they used in escaping, detectives have revealed.

Detectives who visited the last places where the MP spent his final day are now relying on CCTV footage and witness accounts from his driver and bodyguard in pursuit of more accomplices.

The team extended their probe to the National Assembly, where Were had spent most of his day attending to parliamentary duties.

The MP left Parliament about 6.15 p.m., accompanied by his driver and bodyguard.

The vehicle was seen heading towards City Hall Way before taking a turn onto Wabera Street.

It was along this street that the MP’s car stopped.

His bodyguard briefly stepped out, walking into an M-Pesa shop where he reportedly deposited Sh20,000 into the MP’s phone.

CCTV footage in the area captured a man wearing a hood and carrying a bag who was monitoring the car.

The cameras also captured the MP and his team leaving the area at 7:19 p.m. and joining Kenyatta Avenue.

The driver changed route and joined Jakaya Kikwete Road to evade traffic before joining Argwings Kodhek Road.

Unaware they were being followed, they joined Valley Road, where there was traffic.

The same man who was monitoring the car along Wabera Street was reportedly seen on top of a sports bike following the vehicle closely.

When the vehicle stopped after the traffic lights at 7:40 p.m., he (suspect) disembarked, went around the vehicle and went straight to his target.

He fired four shots at close range, shattering the window and hitting the MP on the chest and hand.

The killer ran towards the sports bike and the rider took off, heading towards Nairobi CBD.

The bodyguard, who was sitting behind the MP, reportedly told investigators that the shooting caught him unawares and he had to take cover before disembarking from the car to pursue the attackers, who were long gone.

He ran after the killers in vain, witnesses said.

He then swiftly ran to help the MP, who was bleeding profusely and pleading for help.

They rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver and the bodyguard escaped unhurt in an attack that took less than a minute on a busy road.

Homicide detectives recovered three spent cartridges, which will be subjected to ballistic examination.

Later, detectives camped along Wabera Street where the MP was last spotted before his assailants shot him dead.

The same gunman and his rider are also said to have had lunch at a restaurant along Kimathi Street in Nairobi.

Police say the killing was targeted and premeditated.

“The nature of this crime appears to be both targeted and premeditated,” said police spokesman Michael Muchiri.