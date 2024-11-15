CS Alfred Mutua Announces Nationwide Overseas Job Recruitment Program

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced a nationwide recruitment drive targeting Kenyans seeking overseas employment opportunities.

The program, set to begin on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, will cover all 47 counties.

Speaking during a press briefing in Kisumu, Dr. Mutua said the initiative follows the successful conclusion of a recent recruitment for jobs in Qatar. During the first phase, 3,247 Kenyans were selected out of 8,000 available positions, with nearly 1,500 already receiving offer letters and preparing to travel.

“We expect all those recruited to depart within the next few weeks to begin their careers,” Mutua stated.

The Qatari company behind the openings is expected to return to Kenya to finalize hiring for the remaining 5,000 positions allocated to the country.

To ensure accessibility, the government will collaborate with stakeholders such as the National Employment Authority (NEA), the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA), and licensed recruitment agencies. Recruitment will take place at county headquarters and TVET institutions.

“By bringing this program to the grassroots, we are ensuring that Kenyans in all corners of the country can access these opportunities,” noted Dr. Mutua.

The process will also involve officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who will conduct fingerprinting for certificates of good conduct, and immigration officials, who will facilitate preliminary passport applications on-site.

Dr. Mutua urged prospective job seekers to prepare by bringing ID cards, relevant qualification documents, and ensuring certificates of good conduct are applied for on the eCitizen platform.

The program aligns with President William Ruto’s commitment to creating employment opportunities and enhancing Kenya’s labor mobility. Dr. Mutua expressed confidence in the program’s potential to transform lives and position Kenyans as competitive professionals in the global job market.