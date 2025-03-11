UFAA Announces CEO Job Vacancy

The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) has announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Trustee.

The successful candidate will report to the Board of Directors, serve as an ex-officio member of the Board, and oversee the day-to-day operations of the Authority to ensure it fulfills its mandate effectively.

“The CEO will set and execute the Authority’s overall strategy, drive a positive organisational culture, and provide dynamic leadership in the administration and enforcement of the UFAA Act, resource management, and financial stewardship,” the notice reads.

To qualify for the position, candidates must have at least 15 years of work experience, including at least five years in senior management.

Applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, or a related field from a university recognized by the Commission for University Education. A Master’s degree in Strategic Management, Economics, Business Administration, or a related field is also required.

Additionally, candidates must be members of a relevant professional body where applicable, possess a leadership course certificate lasting at least four weeks from a recognized institution, and be proficient in computer applications.

They must also meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution, which includes obtaining clearance certificates from relevant authorities. Strong leadership, strategic management, analytical, organizational, and communication skills are also essential for the role.

The appointment will be on a three-year contract, renewable once based on satisfactory performance. The successful candidate will receive a competitive remuneration package as determined by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Applicants are required to submit a signed cover letter, an updated curriculum vitae detailing current and expected remuneration, academic and professional qualifications, work experience, and contact details. The CV should include names, phone numbers, and email addresses of at least three referees familiar with the applicant’s academic and work experience. Copies of educational and professional certificates and a valid identity card or passport must also be included.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to provide clearance certificates from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB). They must also consent to a background verification process by the Board.

Applications can be submitted by registered post, email, or hand-delivery to UFAA’s offices at 2nd Floor, Pacis Centre, Westlands, off Waiyaki Way. The deadline for submission is Monday, March 31, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Applications should be clearly marked with the job reference and title on both the cover letter and envelope and addressed to:

The Chairman, Board of Directors

Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority

P.O. Box 28235-00200

Nairobi

Online applications should be submitted in PDF format to ceorecruitment2025@ufaa.go.ke.

Further details are available on the UFAA website at www.ufaa.go.ke.

“Incomplete applications and those without relevant qualifications and documentation will not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.”