CS Chirchir Grilled Over Stalled Road And Bridge Projects

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has come under fire from senators over delayed road and bridge projects across the country, with lawmakers blaming payment delays, weak oversight, and budget shortfalls for the prolonged stagnation of key infrastructure works.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, Chirchir was pressed to provide clear timelines and funding plans for numerous projects that have dragged on for years in various counties.

Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu led the charge, demanding answers over the Kakuku–Ekalakala–Matuu Road, which has stalled since construction began in 2015. Chirchir admitted the project had faced severe setbacks after the contractor, Kitho Civil & Engineering Co. Ltd, ran into financial difficulties soon after starting the works.

“Although the Ministry terminated the contract in 2019, the contractor challenged the move through arbitration, which forced us to allow subcontracting to keep the project going,” Chirchir told the Senate.

Despite the intervention, the project has only reached 54 per cent completion over a span of 92 months, far beyond its original 24-month timeline. Chirchir revealed that Sh88 million was recently disbursed and that the subcontractor had committed to resume works by June 2025, with full completion expected by December 2026.

Kavindu also raised concerns about two stalled bridge projects in Masinga Sub-county. Chirchir explained that although designs for the Thika River bridge and Miu ya Ng’ang’a culvert were complete, no funds had been allocated in the current financial year.

“The Thika River bridge requires Sh20 million and the Miu ya Ng’ang’a culvert Sh15 million. We will proceed once the necessary funds are available,” he said.

On the delayed Devki–Kinanie Leather Park Road in Athi River, Chirchir cited a backlog of Sh1.7 billion in unpaid certificates since 2022 as the reason behind the two-year delay. However, he confirmed the contractor resumed works after receiving payment in 2024, and an additional Sh400 million has been allocated in the 2025/2026 budget, with completion expected by January 2026.

Chirchir provided a broader update on infrastructure development in Machakos, noting that five major road projects under the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) were underway, including the Kenol–Ngoleni–Mutituni Road and the Tala–Donyo Sabuk Road. He added that the Ministry had cleared Sh380 million in pending bills in the county, allowing work to progress.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei queried the status of the Nairobi–Nakuru–Eldoret dual carriageway, a major project initially awarded under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Chirchir revealed that the procurement process had been annulled and that a fresh PPP process was underway to identify a suitable concessionaire.

He also noted that the Mau Summit–Eldoret section of the project remained at the design stage due to lack of construction funds. On the Eldoret–Kapsabet Road, Chirchir said it had been redesigned into a 27-kilometre dual carriageway, but construction would only commence once financing was secured. Meanwhile, periodic maintenance works along the broader Eldoret–Chavakali corridor are scheduled to begin in June 2025.

Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo raised concerns over slow progress on the Mombasa–Mtwapa–Kilifi road and lack of street lighting at the Kibarani–Changamwe interchange. Chirchir reported that Lot 1 of the road (Mombasa to Mtwapa) was 42 per cent complete and Lot 2 (Mtwapa to Kilifi) was 64 per cent complete, with projected completion dates of November 2026 and March 2026, respectively. Installation of street lighting is set to begin in June 2025.

Regarding the second Nyali Bridge project, Chirchir said feasibility studies under the PPP model were still ongoing.

He assured senators that the Ministry remained committed to completing stalled projects, clearing pending payments, and focusing on infrastructure that would deliver maximum socio-economic benefits to the public.

“We will continue to prioritise projects that have a transformative impact, especially in counties that have long been underserved,” said Chirchir.