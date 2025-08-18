CS Duale Names New CEOs For KNH And JOOTRH

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) have received new chief executive officers in a leadership reshuffle announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 18, 2025, CS Duale appointed Dr. Richard Lesinampe Leserian as the acting CEO of KNH. Dr. Leserian, who was previously serving as the acting CEO of JOOTRH, officially replaces Dr. Evanson Kamuri at the national referral hospital in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, Joshua Clinton Ombiri Okise has been appointed as the acting CEO of JOOTRH, based in Kisumu. Duale said Ombiri will oversee a smooth leadership transition at JOOTRH and support the facility’s continued growth following its recent upgrade to Level Six status.

“Following this transition, Joshua Clinton Ombiri Okise has been appointed to act as Chief Executive Officer of JOOTRH. He will oversee a smooth leadership transition and support from JOOTRH continued growth following its recent elevation to level six status,” Duale said.

The leadership changes come at a time when former KNH boss Dr. Evanson Kamuri is facing scrutiny over a Sh4 million corruption scandal. The money, which is under investigation, was found in the bank account of Jacqueline Kavete Mbuli, who has denied any knowledge of its source. The High Court has frozen the funds for a further six months amid ongoing investigations.

KNH has also been in the spotlight recently after two patients died at the facility within three months, raising public concerns. One person has since been arrested over the incidents.